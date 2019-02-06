Digital age poses threat to future of manpower: Paul Juras

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A lecture on the topic ‘How does automation drive the future of managers’ were organised by the Kerala Management Association in Kochi. Paul Juras, chairman ICMA, Board of Regents, and Vander Wolk, professor of Management Accounting at Babson College USA, addressed the delegates on the topic and spoke at length on how to identify the threats that management professionals face and ways in which they can equip themselves in the future where automation will be unavoidable.

According to a research article published in late November 2018, an estimated 375 million workers may be displaced by the introduction of automation by the year 2030. “The future of manpower is under threat from automation and that in today’s digital age, skill sets like analytic thinking, active social media presence, continuous learning, mutual inclusion, evolved letter writing skills, interpersonal and strong communication skills are very important for survival,” Juras said.

The concept of ‘Industry 4.0’ which is an amalgamation of Strategy & Business Model, Technology & Finance and Risk Management was also briefed by Juras. R Madhav Chandran, vice president of KMA, presided over the programme. Management committee member Deepak Aswani welcomed the gathering and secretary V George Antony delivered the vote of thanks.