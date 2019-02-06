Home Cities Kochi

Kerala government mobilises Rs 1,000-crore investment fund for startups

The state got 34 Expressions of Interest, from which four funds were invited to the KSUM endeavour on developing the state’s startup ecosystem, he said.

Published: 06th February 2019 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Startups

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In its efforts to build a stronger startup ecosystem in Kerala, the government has managed to tap into private investment funds to raise Rs 1000 crore in corpus funds for budding entrepreneurs, to be available over the next four years.  Kerala Electronics and IT Department secretary M Sivasankar said Unicorn India Ventures, Exseed Electron Fund, Indian Angel Network and Speciale Incept Fund are the investors who the government has selected in response to a tender floated recently. 

“Since the pact mandates investing 25 per cent of the volunteered amount in the next four years, the state is guaranteed with a minimum investment of Rs 300 crore by 2022,” said Sivasankar. He was speaking on the sidelines of ‘Seeding Kerala’ summit here on Tuesday.

The fourth edition of the summit, organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with investment platform LetsVenture, brought together the state’s high net-worth individuals (HNI) to provide them with opportunities to invest in potentially rewarding startups. The first two editions (both in 2017) of ‘Seeding Kerala’ summit strove to introduce angel investors from outside of Kerala to the state. 

The state got 34 Expressions of Interest, from which four funds were invited to the KSUM endeavour on developing the state’s startup ecosystem, he said. Among the four, Exseed will invest solely in startups based in the fields of space and IT, Sivasankar said.

The state will also encourage funds for startups working in the sectors of cancer treatment and disaster management, he said. KSUM CEO Saji Gopinath said the selection of the four funds would help the state tide over its problem of insufficient funds. Startups anyway required decentralised operations, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Electronics IT Department M Sivasankar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp