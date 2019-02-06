Handicrafts festival begins 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heritage is something which always defines a person’s identity. Rich culture and tradition are what make our country what it is now. But, in many instances, the attitude towards their preservation is far from desired. Marking a change in that approach, Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala has kickstarted ‘Kairali Crafts Bazar’ - a handicraft fest at Ernakulathappan Ground from February 1 to 20. The event is open to the public from 10 am to 8 pm every day.

The event is organised as part of Union Ministry of Handloom and Textile Development commissioner’s plan to ensure the welfare and rehabilitation of art and crafts workers. The fest was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar Offering a variety of products to the public, the major attraction of the event is a bronze sculpture based on universe-god concept under the ‘Kamadenu series’ made by national award winner Sivakumar from Thiruvananthapuram. The work is made by following Vedic art.

Also, different types of sculptures made out of rosewood, decorative items in bronze, rare antiques such as ‘Nettoor Petti’, world-renowned pieces such as ‘Aranmula Kannadi’ are part of the exhibition. Unique handicrafts items such as Kolhapuri sandals, Hyderabad saris, Lucknow chicken attires, jute dresses, midi tops decorated with glass bits, traditional mats and leather lampshade are also on the display.

In addition, Daru sculptures will be made according to the requirements of the public. Different types of pottery items, ornaments with rare corals and pearls, Rajasthan bedsheets, hand-weave garments from Kannur, bamboo products will add up to the fest’s attraction.