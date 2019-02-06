In memory of a medical stalwart

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Governor Justice (Retd) P Sadasivam will unveil a memorial pavilion with a life-size statue of Dr N P P Namboodiri at the Sreedhareeyam complex in Koothattukulam on February 7. The event marks the first death anniversary of the founder of Sreedhareeyam. The Governor will also launch Bala Nethraraksha, a year-long eye-care project covering more than 1 lakh children in the state.

The function will begin at 10.30 am and will be presided over by Anoop Jacob MLA. P C Jose, Chairman, Koothattukulam Municipality, will felicitate.

"Though we miss him very badly and still bereaved on his untimely death, Sreedhareeyam is committed to taking forward the far-sighted initiatives launched during his lifetime. The Bala Nethraaksha project to be launched will be one among these commitments. The study aimed at finding the cause and occurrence of eye ailments is to get a step closer to solving the problems faced in the eye care sector," said Hari Namboodiri, vice chairman, Sreedhareeyam Group.

Dr N P P had held the opinion that, if diagnosed at an early stage, 90 per cent of childhood eye ailments are curable thorough ayurvedic treatments.

"Sreedhareeyam's Bala Netraraksha project aims to offer free diagnosis, consultation, and treatment to more than one lakh school students spread across the 14 states of Kerala. We will select various schools based on various criteria and after the whole study is done which we will have a concrete study about the status of eye health and diseases," said Sreekanth. "The project will begin in schools this June and will go on till next February and we will also look into further treatment options for the screened children," he added.