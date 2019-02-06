Kochi Biennale Foundation celebrates five years of healing through art

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Back in 2013, during the first Kochi Muziris Biennale, a doctor from the Arts and Medicine Institute of Cleveland Clinic was holding a symposium on healing through art. The connection between art and medicine, which was discussed, inspired the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) and its trustee and research coordinator Boney Thomas to come up with a programme that would help patients heal through art. Thus, on February 1, 2014, the KBF's 'Arts and Medicine' programme was born.

As it reaches an eventful five years, the programme remains the only one in the state to be held without a break, healing hundreds of patients in the Government General Hospital at Kochi in the process. "We were inspired by the idea of using art for healing that we discussed it with the then hospital superintendent Junaid Rahman and District Collector Sheik Pareeth who supported us. For our first programme, we were supported by the Mehboob Memorial Orchestra and sponsored by Lakeshore Hospital," says Boney.

The programme soon became so popular that many famous singers and artists volunteered to take part. Boney remembers how oncologist Dr V P Gangadharan's performance along with singer

Sithara won over the audience.

"The fact that Dr Gangadharan was there with his mouth organ to enthral the patients proved the acceptance we got from every corner. We also witnessed happiness and smiles on the faces of cancer patients when cartoonist Sajeev drew their caricatures. Such moments enriched the programme," says Boney.

Four months into the programme, the KBF took a feedback from patients, bystanders and staff. "All of them responded very positively. But a few complained that it was causing a hindrance to the operations of the casualty wing. So, we solved that by changing the venue to another part of the hospital," says Boney. But, the Arts and Medicine Programme is facing challenges too. The lack of sponsors has affected the conduct of the events to such an extent that the KBF had to let go of a meeting to celebrate the fifth year. "After Lakeshore Hospital, we were supported by CAFS, a wing of CGH Earth. But, now that their contract has expired, we are seeking sponsors. This would alleviate our fund's crunch," adds Boney.

On Wednesday, a musical concert of TP Vivek will be held.