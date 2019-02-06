Home Cities Kochi

KSU-SFI clash at Cusat; 50 arrested

KSU activists alleged it was a group of SFI activists along with DYFI activists from outside who unleashed violence on the campus using lethal weapons.

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kalamassery police arrested around 50 people following a violent clash between the SFI and KSU workers on Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus, Kalamassery, on Tuesday.
According to the police officers, the violence occurred at 4 pm when the voting of the senate and academic council was completed inside the campus. The major part of the violent clash occurred in front of the BTech hostel.

KSU activists alleged it was a group of SFI activists along with DYFI activists from outside who unleashed violence on the campus using lethal weapons. “They were not students of the campus. They used weapons to attack even students who are not members of any political party,” said Abad Lutfi, a KSU candidate.

“The KSU members who were arrested by the police were not involved in the violence,” he said. Meanwhile, the SFI alleged it was KSU activists who started the attack without any provocation from their part. According to the SFI leaders, the attack was part of a plan cooked up by KSU as they were afraid of the election results. Kalamassery police have reportedly seized an auto rickshaw suspected to have brought the weapons for the attack.

