MLA Eldho Abraham for setting up pineapple park

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of an effort which would benefit the pineapple farmers in the state, MLA Eldho Abraham has demanded setting up a pineapple park at Vazhakkulam, the land of pineapple in the state.

“A pineapple park should be established to support the pineapple farmers at Muvattupuzha, the centre of pineapple cultivation in Kerala,” demanded the MLA during the discussion after the 2019 budget in the Legislative Assembly.

He also demanded to take actions for the revitalisation of Vazhakkulam Agro and Fruit Processing Company. “Vazhakkulam Pineapple is the only fruit which has a geographical indicator and was very popular a few years ago. But now the state of the pineapple farmers especially in Kottayam and Ernakulam regions is very pathetic” he said. “The government should take action to collect and sell pineapple and pineapple products to support the farmers,” he added.