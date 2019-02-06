Music as medicine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Music has the power to heal and regulate our minds. When we listen to any kind of music, there is a sense of positivity we feel which helps in forgetting our pain,” says Sudha Ganesh, a music therapist at the Centre for Autism and other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education (CADRRE) who also conducts music therapy sessions in hospitals and organisations.

It has been more than 12 years now since Sudha has been imparting music therapy to autistic children. Sudha employs classical music in her therapy sessions for autism children. She says, “In foreign countries, people are more aware about music therapy but in our country the number is less. After completing my Masters in music from Women’s College, Thiruvananthapuram, I got an opportunity to do my M.Phil in Kodaikanal. Although only a small part of the syllabus included music therapy, it was only during my M Phil that I decided to become a music therapist.”

Although Sudha has been giving music therapy to autistic children, she is also one among the few therapists who has handled cases of the Rett syndrome. On learning that Sudha handles Rett syndrome, one family approached her.

She shares, “This was my first case and I wanted to deal with it properly. On learning about the syndrome, I first considered learning the symptoms and how it affects a child. After this, I started researching and then started therapy. Our version of music therapy should be exclusive and not copied. I created a therapy pattern and started with my session.” Within a month, the child was able to respond to her music.

Every child with autism is different and responds in different ways. She says, “For instance, if you take the song ‘Thumbi vaa’, some children might respond to just one word ‘Thumbi’ as they like the word. Music therapy is an alternative medicine but it takes time as children with autism often respond slowly.”

Though Sudha is working with CADRRE, she also gives music therapy sessions in hospitals and organisations. She has been able to provide music therapy to more than 40 autistic children.