Home Cities Kochi

Music as medicine

It has been more than 12 years now since Sudha has been imparting music therapy to autistic children.

Published: 06th February 2019 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  “Music has the power to heal and regulate our minds. When we listen to any kind of music, there is a sense of positivity we feel which helps in forgetting our pain,” says Sudha Ganesh, a music therapist at the Centre for Autism and other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education (CADRRE) who also conducts music therapy sessions in hospitals and organisations.

It has been more than 12 years now since Sudha has been imparting music therapy to autistic children. Sudha employs classical music in her therapy sessions for autism children. She says, “In foreign countries, people are more aware about music therapy but in our country the number is less. After completing my Masters in music from Women’s College, Thiruvananthapuram, I got an opportunity to do my M.Phil in Kodaikanal. Although only a small part of the syllabus included music therapy, it was only during my M Phil that I decided to become a music therapist.”

Although Sudha has been giving music therapy to autistic children, she is also one among the few therapists who has handled cases of the Rett syndrome. On learning that Sudha handles Rett syndrome, one family approached her.

She shares, “This was my first case and I wanted to deal with it properly. On learning about the syndrome, I first considered learning the symptoms and how it affects a child. After this, I started researching and then started therapy. Our version of music therapy should be exclusive and not copied. I created a therapy pattern and started with my session.” Within a month, the child was able to respond to her music.

Every child with autism is different and responds in different ways. She says, “For instance, if you take the song ‘Thumbi vaa’, some children might respond to just one word ‘Thumbi’ as they like the word. Music therapy is an alternative medicine but it takes time as children with autism often respond slowly.”
Though Sudha is working with CADRRE, she also gives music therapy sessions in hospitals and organisations. She has been able to provide music therapy to more than 40 autistic children. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp