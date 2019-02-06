NHAI generates revenue receipt of Rs 1.75 lakh in three days

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) witnessing stiff protest from the public over the collection of toll along the Container Road, the agency could generate a revenue receipt of around Rs 1.75 lakh within three days. As per the information sourced from the NHAI, the agency could collect nearly Rs 39,000 on the opening day of the toll collection. As per the report, Rs 1.3 lakh and Rs 90,000 were collected on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

According to the officers, the collection might have gone up if they were able to collect the toll from private vehicles. “Cars have been exempted from toll collection when the public started protesting against the toll collection. “We have collected the toll fee only from the containers and other commercial vehicles. Toll rates are fixed as per the instruction given by the District Collector. We hope the revenue will shoot up further in coming days,” said NHAI officer on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the toll gate is now under the surveillance of the police to restrict any kind of untoward situation. Though the area remained calm on Tuesday, the protesters are planning to hold a protest march to the plaza on Wednesday.

According to the protesters, the toll booth is functioning ignoring the conditions put forth by the residents.

“The parallel road is still under construction, the lights are not yet installed and the parking at the container road is still a joke. These facilities have been in discussion for years and the toll is functioning despite these basic facilities,” said John, Congress Mandalam president, Mulavukadu.

Meanwhile, Container Monitoring Committee (CMC) is also planning to stage a protest for the exclusion of container trucks from toll and facilitating free parking space as their major demands. More than 2,000 container lorries joined the protest on Sunday, resulting in complete disarray in the activities of International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT), Vallarpadam.

“The toll charges were fixed without any discussions with the container lorry owners or workers. Shifting container lorries which carry the consignments to and fro from the yard will have to pay `375 for the return journey. It will incur an expense of around `1,500 per day. The promise made by Port Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally to ensure dedicated parking space for containers is yet to materialise,” said Charles George, convenor, CMC.