Once upon a time...

KOCHI: “Listening to stories makes people more creative. Children these days do not get an opportunity to listen to stories told by grandparents and thus ‘Oridathoridathu’ aims to bridge this gap,” says G S Manoj Kumar the brain behind the idea of ‘Oridathoridathu’.Manoj is a partner and creative head at Twist digital media, KINFRA. He launched ‘Oridathoridathu’, a YouTube channel in November 2017. The channel has uploaded the recordings of 85 short stories till date. “Age is no barrier for listeners. I selected child-friendly stories. I have avoided stories that mention obscenities,” says Manoj.

Manoj wanted to make a difference in the era where people do not have enough time to read books. “I started a YouTube channel in an effort to make stories available to the young generation,” says Manoj. “Children prefer video-based content over reading stories in a library.”

According to Manoj, children can join the civil services, become doctors or engineers but becoming good at it is not easy. “ I believe the stories in my channel can help children become good citizens,” he says.

More than 90 per cent of the stories on the channel were read by authors themselves including Anand Neelakantan, Sethu, M Mukundan, K P Sudeera. “I wanted the listeners to listen to the story in authors’ voice. The author can bring life to the story without losing its tempo,” says Manoj.

Thirty per cent of the stories on the channel is written by upcoming authors. “The feedback that these authors receive in the comment section of the channel help them improve their quality of writing,” he says.

Stories range from five to 30 minutes. “Initially I doubted the listening capacity of the audience for a story without visuals. But the response received surprised me,” says Manoj. “I’ve received emails and calls from people who stay abroad,” he says.

According to the feedback he received, those who know Malayalam but cannot read, feel blessed with this platform. “The young generation is aware about Malayalam literature through these stories,” says Manoj.Reverse communication has been used in the template of the story in the channel. Manoj researched for five years before embarking upon the channel. According to Manoj, the initiative will motivate those authors who suffer from the writer’s block.