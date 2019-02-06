Phrase it 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a startup, you are sure to hear certain idioms and phrases in meetings and pitches. It would not only help to know the context of them but also to use them when you want to sound all savvy as well.

Ramen profitable: Profitable enough to cover costs and basic living expenses for all employees.

Fall through the cracks: Missing out on important or basic in the hurry of work. It can also be used synonymously for being forgotten or failing.

Miss the boat: Same as the real world context. Missing out on a potential opportunity for an unacceptable reason. Land on your feet: Making impossible, possible. Landing on your feet could mean that after a heavy endeavour, you managed to succeed at your task. Ahead of the curve: Being ahead of the rest, or better than the others both in thought and execution.