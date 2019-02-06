Romanticising nature in a jail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Who better portrayed nature as elaborate and green as William Wordsworth and Robert Frost? Anyone interested in literature would be fascinated by the metaphors drawn to nature the legendary poets drew in their respective immortalised works. Connecting the element of nature to human aspects, Palluruthy-based artist Bency Antony’s painting exhibition ‘Green Art’ is underway at the Jail of Freedom Struggle in Fort Kochi.

The paintings on display focus on nature and scenery. “Using the bright variations of red, green and blue, I have attempted to romanticise nature. At this age, talks to preserve nature should have already taken place. But, sights such as a rural landscape or a pristine pond, which brings warmth to one’s heart, is fast disappearing,” the artist says.

The Fort Kochi Jail, which is an epitome of the struggle against colonial powers, was built by the British to confine those who opposed them. One would certainly expect to feel despair and hopes for the nation, with the walls of each cell closing in on the visitor. However, the acrylic paintings on display are in contrast to the mental image created by the setting. “The walls of the building has a story to tell itself. Even though the renovated jail was open to the public, not a lot of people visit. I wanted to do something to change that,” says Bency.

The paintings on display are also on sale, with the price of each painting starting at Rs 5,000. “The proceeds of the sale will be donated to charity,” she says. Bency, a homemaker, puts all her time into creating such masterpieces. “My husband C T Antony is my sole support,” she says. She had previously conducted a solo exhibition at Durbar Hall Art Gallery post floods. “At the time, I had donated the proceeds to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund,” she says. The exhibition, which began on February 2, was inaugurated by K J Maxi MLA. It will be on till February 16.