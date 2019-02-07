Automation seminar held at World Trade Center

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The World Trade Center in Kochi on Wednesday organised a talk on ‘Automation Driving the Future of Professionals’. Prof Paul Juras, Babson College, Massachusetts who addressed the IT professionals from Infopark, stressed on the opportunities and threats that automation will pose to companies and individuals. He said that even when a lot of processes are being automated, there are still numerous activities that requires a human touch.

Activities like - managing and developing people, decision making, planning and creative work have least chances of getting automated. He urged individuals to adopt and adapt to skills in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Intelligent Process Automation. Updation is the key and we all need to keep up with the ever changing trends in technology.