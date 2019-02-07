Home Cities Kochi

Bank employee’s death: Relatives allege foul play 

Earlier, the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the death of Jayan.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Amidst the allegations of mystery behind the suicide of a clerical staff of SBI who jumped off the bank building in Marine Drive, his relatives on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Kochi Range IG’s office alleging foul play in the death. N S Jayan, 51, senior associate with the bank’s administrative office, is the victim. 

“We suspect my brother was facing some kind of pressure as he was an active member of the National Confederation of Bank Employees. We believe this led to his death. We request you to conduct a thorough inquiry to avoid the mystery shrouding his death,” said the complaint lodged by Jayan’s brother N S Sudheer. Though they could not meet the IG, they filed a complaint with his office. 

Earlier, the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the death of Jayan. “It is suspected the work atmosphere in SBI, which is always taking anti-employee measures, forced him to take the extreme step. Jayan was a trade union leader who always opposed anti-employee and anti-people policies of the bank. There are no such circumstances for him to commit suicide as nine years remain for his retirement,” said BEFI state president T Narendran and general secretary S S Anil. 

BEFI demanded a job in SBI for the dependents of the deceased. Jayan jumped from the 10th floor of the SBI Administrative Office Complex at 4.15 pm. He was the Ernakulam district secretary of the National Confederation of Bank Employees and assistant general secretary of State Bank of India Staff Union, Kerala Circle. According to his colleagues, Jayan was seen talking to someone over his mobile phone and towards the end of the conversation, he went to the terrace of the building and jumped from there.

Meanwhile, the Central Police have begun verifying the mobile phone call records of the deceased. “We are verifying the call records,” said Ernakulam Central  SI Joseph Sajan. The police officers on Tuesday said as per CCTV visuals, he was seen proceeding to the stairs to the 10th floor alone. His shoes and mobile phone were recovered from the 10th floor.

