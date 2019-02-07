Celebrating wisdom at Krithi 2019

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The crow is back. Signifying intelligence, higher perspective and fearlessness; all which is essential for Kerala 2.0. The logo of Kerala’s International Book Fest, Krithi 2019, taken from Vyloppilli Sreedhara Menon’s poem ‘Kakka’, the bird also emotes man’s quest for knowledge. From February 8-17, the second edition of the book fest shall begin a new chapter at Marine Drive, Kochi. With a distinct and wide collective of books that can be tasted, devoured, chewed and digested thoroughly, Krithi 2019 promises readers not just books, but a celebration of arts, culture and food.

Complete with 120 publishers and 250 bookstalls, the Kerala Government’s Annual Global Collaborative Platform promises to be more successful than its predecessors, battling the odds the state faced last year. Organised by the ‘Sahitya Pravarthaka Co-operative Society’ for the Government of Kerala and Department of Co-operation, the fest will be inaugurated by Governor justice (Rtd) P Sadasivam on February 8 at 6 pm.

With the theme Kerala: Back to the Future, the book festival has decided to scale new heights. “The name inclines towards scientific jargon. It sounds conflicting but we’re looking into the future here. From the past and present. Fundamentally, we’re envisioning it and deciding how it must be,” said Joby John, ‘Samoohya Samrambhaka Co-operative Society’ (Samooh), coordinator of the fest. Mini Antony IAS, secretary, Department of Co-operation, resonated the same while providing a wider perspective.

“We can’t return to our past. Amidst our hectic schedules, we let go of our traditions, habits, and values. Reading is a way of returning back to those values,” she said.Kadakampally Surendran, Minister for Co-operation, Tourism and Dewaswom, stressed on the second edition being a catalyst to develop ideas to help post-flood Rebuild Kerala projects, keeping up with the theme.

With new initiatives such as the Krithi Knowledge Festival which would trigger intellectual support with brand new objectives through discussions, speeches and deliberations by subject-experts in nearly 70 sessions, the book fest can be considered a platform wherein Kerala speaks to herself, contemplating and imbibing, learning and unlearning lessons from the past to create a structured, stable future. Schemes such as ‘A Book for Every Child’, and ‘Adopt a Library’, will create depth to a book festival. Providing books to students and libraries that have lost them in the flood, Krithi 2019 promises philanthropy.

Not wanting to limit itself to intellectualism, the artsy side of Krithi 2019 has cultural programmes with special significance. From performances by Kerala Kalamandalam, music band ‘Madras Mail’, ghazal evenings, tholpavakooth artist Ramachandra Pulavar, the staging of Chintavishtayaya Sita by Kumaran Asan, which turns 100 this year, to Carnatic music concert by Bombay Jayashri and Chavittunadaka Kalari, Artfest of Krithi 2019 will be definite crowd-puller.“We also have the food-fest which promises to enthrall the taste buds of the visitors. Krithi 2019 will increase the aesthetics of the common man,” Joby added.

