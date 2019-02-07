Home Cities Kochi

CIFT to design deep sea fishing vessels

KOCHI: In an attempt to provide a fillip to the fisheries sector in Lakshadweep,  the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) will design deep sea fishing vessels for the island administration. Recently, Lakshadweep administrator Farooq Khan had issued administrative sanction for the construction of 10 deep sea fishing vessels. Subsequently, the Lakshadweep administration signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with ICAR-CIFT for the consultancy on the design of deep-sea fishing vessels.

Fisheries cater to the livelihood of a majority of the island population and many are involved in tuna fishing with the unique ‘pole and line fishing’ practice. CIFT with its expertise in vessel design will focus on tapping the potential of Shashimi grade tuna resources in the Lakshadweep waters while designing the boats. Lakshadweep Director of Fisheries P P Koya and CIFT director-in-charge Susheela Mathew signed the agreement at a function held at CIFT campus recently.

