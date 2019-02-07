Home Cities Kochi

Luring children back to books

 ‘A Book for Every Child’, introduced last year, garnered appreciation for the thoughtfulness and wisdom of the project.

Published: 07th February 2019

Books

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘A Book for Every Child’, introduced last year, garnered appreciation for the thoughtfulness and wisdom of the project. Krithi Book Festival makes no secret about the primary audience; children. With coupons worth I250 for every child that allows children to pick books of their choice, to a Model Parliament, Krithi 2019 has given the reins of the future to the next generation.

Thirty-thousand students had received book coupons during Krithi 2018. With funds from co-operative institutions, business houses and philanthropic individuals, Krithi 2019 has a bigger budget; I1 crore worth books. Which equals to 50 thousand students being gifted coupons. 

“We want to inculcate the habit of reading in children. Transportation, refreshments and security will be provided to children from all 14 districts. Krithi 2019 is also a wondrous platform for young and upcoming writers and publishers,” said Mini Antony IAS, secretary, department of Co-operation.  Knowledge can be attained in two ways-through people and experiences, and through reading. At a time when children are deeply involved with gadgets, this is another way of the government wanting to bring children back to reading. 

“The next generation must have ample knowledge attained from reading. It’s our fault if they stray away from it as we’re the ones providing them with gadgets and smartphones. Now, we’re gifting them books. Transferring knowledge. Giving them opportunities to think,” said Joby John, ‘Samoohya Samrambhaka Co-operative Society’ (Samooh), coordinator of the fest.

Along with book coupons, children will also have a Model Parliament wherein their ideas to Rebuild Kerala are invited. “Children have the authority to speak their mind. This is the first time we’re letting the children discuss their initiatives for rebuilding the state into a better one,” said Kadakampally Surendran, Minister for Co-operation, Tourism and Devaswom.

A Book for Every Child Krithi Book Festival

