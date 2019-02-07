Major contenders hit the campaign trail  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The election fever has gripped the Corporation’s Vyttila division, with the major contenders bracing for the February 14 byelection. The roads and junctions are awash with banners and paintings of the candidates who are in the fray for the high-stakes poll. which was necessitated by the demise of the ruling UDF’s M Premachandran some months ago. Shelby Antony will be the UDF candidate, as the ruling combine looks to retain the division, while the Opposition LDF has brought back Baiju Thottaly who unsuccessfully ran against M Premachandran in the 2015 civic polls. Thottaly had lost by a wafer-thin margin of 19 votes.

P K Gokulan has been fielded by the BJP and the AAP too is in the fray, with techie Foji John named as the candidate. Besides, the significance of the bypoll coming barely months before the country is due for LS elections, the outcome of the Vyttila byelection is loaded with political overtones for the ruling UDF. With Premachandran’s demise, the only UDF-run Corporation in the state has seen the ruling combine’s majority whittled down to five in the 74- member civic body.

Since Premachandran was a member of the Finance Standing Committee a bypoll defeat can have disastrous consequences in that context as well. Rather significantly, all four are equally upbeat on their victory prospects. Expectedly, the UDF is playing up the development programmes initiated by Premachandran, while the LDF, the BJP and the AAP focus on the areas where the incumbent UDF failed to usher in change.

“Premachandran was one of UDF stalwarts and he also held a responsible position in the KPCC. However, his experience and leadership never got the due from the Congress district leadership. Though he was in the fray for the Deputy Mayor’s post, it was denied to him. This has already sent negative vibes among Congress workers here and the discontent will reflect in the byelection too.

Even the public has a positive sentiment towards Baiju Thottally as he went down to a top Congress leader by a mere 19 votes. We hope this election will be an opportunity for the LDF to reaffirm its might in the division and the district,” said V P Chandran, LDF councillor. The AAP and the BJP believe they will not be pushovers, either.

“We didn’t have any political base in the division during the 2015 election but the trend has changed during these periods. We could initiate several activities in the district, including the division. We are mainly concentrating on civic issues. We are just demanding a change of guard and we are getting positive feedback,” said C R Neelakandan, AAP, state convener.

Expectedly, the BJP is focusing on the Sabarimala issue to win the election. “ Already the people have understood the real face of the LDF and the UDF on the Sabarimala issue. Along with this, we will focus on waterlogging, title deed issue and water scarcity faced by the public in the division. Since we are in power at the Centre, the BJP can usher in change in the division if we emerge winners. Though we could poll only 287 votes in the 2015 election we are confident of clinching victory this year,” said C Satheeshan, BJP election convener.