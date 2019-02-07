New York law expert Pamela S Katz to visit Nuals

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Eminent professor of law Pamela S Katz will be in Kerala from February 7. She will be handling law lectures at many law schools during her visit. Most of the time she will be staying at Nuals.

She is coming to Kerala as a personal invitee of Nuals Vice-Chancellor K C Sunny. Pamela is now a professor of legal studies and political science at Sage Colleges in New York.

She teaches law-related classes, including courses in civil rights and liberties, law and legal process and women and law. She also helps coordinate political science, environmental studies, pre-law, and public policy, advocacy and civic engagement (PACE) programmes at Russell Sage College in addition to serving as a pre-law advisor there.