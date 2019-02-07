Home Cities Kochi

Second solar boat to be launched by CIFT soon

Giving thrust to the use of alternate energy sources, the  Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) will launch its eight-metre fishing boat in two week's time. 

The first solar boat launched by CIFT in 2014

By Princy Alexander
Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving thrust to the use of alternate energy sources, the  Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) will launch its eight-metre fishing boat in two week's time. The solar boat, expected to benefit the fishermen community in the long run, is a bigger version of the previously-launched 3.63-metre catamaran type which is plying through Kochi waters, since its launch in 2014. 

The boat, which is currently being tested at Matsyafed farms, will be inaugurated by Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh in the coming days.  "The boat is ready. We are waiting for a convenient date for the Minister to come down. The launch will be arranged accordingly," said Ravi Sankar C P, director, CIFT. 

The boat will be used for both fishing and tourism. However, the fishermen community is yet to warm up to the idea of purchasing solar-powered boats because they feel the initial cost which range upto Rs 1 lakh is too high. "We have addressed the issue and hope the government will provide fishermen with the subsidy which will help them purchase boats cheaply. The boat has been designed in such a way that it can be used for tourism purpose.

At the moment, we are generating awareness among the fisher community about the  benefits of using solar-powered boats," said Byju M V, principal scientist of CIFT who designed the boat.According to him, the diesel consumption will be zero, as opposed to the huge quantity of fuel being consumed on a daily basis by fishing boats. "A fourfold increase has taken place in the price of diesel which makes it mandatory to seek alternative measures," said Byju.

The boat, which meets the stability and safety requirements of the Kerala Inland Vessel Rules of the Govt of Kerala, is capable of running for two to three hours after complete charging. The battery is placed in a separate compartment to protect it from getting wet.

The first boat, a twin-hulled one, is currently being operated at aqua farms for aquacultural purposes in Kochi. It is useful for gillnetting, a more traditional method of fishing, line fishing and transportation. 
 Byju says the major advantage of solar-powered boats are its safety and cleanliness aspect. "There is hardly any sound pollution," he said.  

Advantages of solar boats 
 No fuel cost
 No pollution from the burning of fuel.
 Clean FRP surface for fish handling
 Twin hull with low rolling
 More deck area
 Suitable for shallow waters
 No sound pollution
 Canopy for protection from rain and sun

