The 'Adopt a Library' initiative at Krithi 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The August 2018 floods destructed the state at massive levels. Along with lives and infrastructure, the state also lost vast quantities of treasure- libraries. Places that host books of innumerable wealth and knowledge, the waters swept away both school and independent libraries. In such a scenario, Krithi 2019 has brought out ‘Adopt a Library’, as part of their many initiatives to sculpt Kerala.

Books worth Rs 50 lakh will be given away to flood-hit libraries. With respect to the challenges faced by the organisers in collecting funds for the same, Joby John, ‘Samoohya Samrambhaka Co-operative Society’ (Samooh), coordinator of the fest, said, “We had already decided to conduct the book fest despite the floods and financial situations.

It is pointless raising and rebuilding a new Kerala without knowledge. Currently, we have a list of the libraries and books that have been lost from the State Library Council. Visitors can also donate books at kiosks.”

As of now, a total of 157 flood-hit libraries have been chosen to be part of the scheme. While flood-hit libraries will be replaced by books that are required, the book festival will have stalls with numerous publishers, complete with new and special editions