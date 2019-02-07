Youth dies in accident 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 20-year-old succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday after his motorcycle hit two pedestrians at Woodlands Junction on MG Road on Tuesday. The condition of the pedestrian remains critical. According to the police officers, the deceased is Jithin Mohammed, 20, a native of Edakkara in Malappuram. The two others-Balachandran,47, hailing from Thrissur and Dineshan, 52, native of Kadavantra, who sustained severe injuries, are undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

It was at around 10 pm on Tuesday, the speeding motorcycle heading to Pallimukku side hit the two persons who were crossing the road. The rider was thrown off the vehicle due to the impact of the collision while the pedestrians who sustained severe injuries also collapsed. The passers-by took the trio to the nearby hospital. However, Jithin succumbed to injuries at the hospital.