Accused lands in police net

Even after four days of the murder following a drunken brawl in Maradu, the accused, who was on the run, landed in the police net on Thursday.

HANDCUFF, ARREST

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Even after four days of the murder following a drunken brawl in Maradu, the accused, who was on the run, landed in the police net on Thursday. According to the police officers, a team led by Maradu SI Byju P Babu arrested Johnson Xavier, 31, hailing from Nettur, from Bengaluru. It was on Sunday night Johnson stabbed 42-year-old Anil of Inchakkal following a verbal duel while both were consuming liquor at the residence of Anil.

“The accused was not using a mobile phone and ATM card hence it was a challenging task to track him. Based on the details regarding his behaviour, friends and the locations he worked the investigation team chalked out an action plan. Following this, police conducted searches at Nimsod in Maharashtra, Virajpetta, Kodagu, and Bengaluru in Karnataka and Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu along with Pulpally in Wayanad. A planned action helped in picking him up from Bengaluru,” said an officer.

After committing the crime, the accused fled to Kakkanad via Tripunithura and stayed the night in a building under construction there. Then he moved to Thrissur via Aluva, while seeing the reports of the murder in the newspaper, and then proceeded to Bengaluru.  

Johnson Xavier Murder ATM card

