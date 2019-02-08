Home Cities Kochi

Fort Kochi-Vypeen Ro-Ro service desperately seeking an upgrade

The inadequate number of services makes it very difficult for daily commuters, seasonal tourists and others relying on the ferry for easy commute.

The Ro-Ro Vessel rolled out by the Kochi Corporation, on one of its services in Kochi | Express file pic

KOCHI:  Be it for the much-vaunted Kochi-Muziris Biennale, or towards building tourism infrastructure, or just to meet the daily requirements of commuters, the Ro-Ro ferry services plying on the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route desperately needs an upgrade. Despite the heavy rush every day on the ferry, the service remains woefully forgotten, with only one service available full-time. 

The inadequate number of services makes it very difficult for daily commuters, seasonal tourists and others relying on the ferry for easy commute. One vessel operates from 6:30 am to 9:30 pm with two pilots in the morning and afternoon shifts, while the other vessel operates only from 2 pm to 8 pm. 

“Since there is only one ferry service operating full-time, it is very difficult for tourists and people arriving to see the Biennale at Fort Kochi. At night, people find it very difficult to commute, with the service closing at 9:30 pm,” said Libin Chacko, a commuter at Fort Kochi.

Though there are two vessels plying on the route, due to lack of trained pilots, KSINC is struggling to provide full-time services. “Presently we have only three pilots, and we require one more pilot to extend the services of the Ro-Ro vessels. We gave training to three people, but unfortunately one had to leave due to personal commitments. We are on the lookout for more workers,” said Cyril V Abraham, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) commercial manager.

Meanwhile, Majnu Komath, chairman of Fort Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma, expressed his doubts in neglecting the operation of the vessels, regarding the move of the government to involve private players in the field. “The difficulties of getting drivers were there from the beginning, it has been over nine months since the Ro-Ro service started along the Fort Kochi-Vypeen stretch and till now they could not address the requirements of the people. 

The officials neglecting the operation of vessels raises several doubts in the minds of people. Even the silence of the MLAs in the region also cannot be accepted. Even after several meetings and assurances given by the ministers the woes of the people remains the same,” said Komath. 

