Home Cities Kochi

Himachal Pradesh native held for peddling hashish

A Himachal Pradesh native, who was engaged in smuggling hashish from Kulu-Manali to Kerala, was arrested by the Palarivattom police.

Published: 08th February 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Himachal Pradesh native, who was engaged in smuggling hashish from Kulu-Manali to Kerala, was arrested by the Palarivattom police. Acting on a tip-off received by Assistant Commissioner S Suresh, a team led by Palarivattom SHO S Sanal nabbed Amit Sharma, 28, of Kulu from the premises of Kaloor JNI Stadium on Wednesday morning. 

He was selling Malana Cream, a drug extracted from the cannabis plant. “The accused used to sell the drug by making it into small balls weighing 2-3 gm. He would sell the drug to the customers by sending his location via WhatsApp”, said an officer. The police have started collecting details of the persons who had bought the drug from him. The accused was produced before the court. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh native Kulu-Manali Drugs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp