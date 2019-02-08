Himachal Pradesh native held for peddling hashish

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Himachal Pradesh native, who was engaged in smuggling hashish from Kulu-Manali to Kerala, was arrested by the Palarivattom police. Acting on a tip-off received by Assistant Commissioner S Suresh, a team led by Palarivattom SHO S Sanal nabbed Amit Sharma, 28, of Kulu from the premises of Kaloor JNI Stadium on Wednesday morning.

He was selling Malana Cream, a drug extracted from the cannabis plant. “The accused used to sell the drug by making it into small balls weighing 2-3 gm. He would sell the drug to the customers by sending his location via WhatsApp”, said an officer. The police have started collecting details of the persons who had bought the drug from him. The accused was produced before the court.