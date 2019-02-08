By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mini hydel power project at Bhoothathankettu will be commissioned in 2020, Electricity Minister M M Mani told the Assembly on Thursday. He said work of the power project, which was progressing at a steady pace, was part of the Idamalayar Hydroelectric Project.

Mani was replying to a submission by Antony John MLA who had sought information on the status of the civil and electro-mechanical works besides demanding a speedy completion of the project.

“The construction of the powerhouse and channel is in the final stages. Work on the tail rise channels is nearly finished. The construction of the switchyard is being undertaken at a fast pace, while the bridge has been constructed,” Mani said. He said all the civil work, including that of the approach road, will be completed this year.

“As part of the electro-mechanical work, three 3x8 MW bulb-type turbines will be installed. At present, work on the installation of three eight-MW generators, three 10 MVA generator transformers and other equipment needed for the transmission of electricity is undergoing at the site,” he said. Mani said the aim was to generate 24 MW of electricity from the project.

T Vinay Kumar, senior partner of Guide Advertising, who has been awarded doctorate by Madurai Kamaraj University.