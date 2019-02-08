KREEPA Green Power Expo from next week

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The third edition of KREEPA Green Power Expo 2018 – 19, organised by the Kerala Renewable Energy Entrepreneurs’ and Promoters’ Association (KREEPA) in association with the Department of New and Renewable Energy, Kerala Government, ANERT and Suchitwa Mission, will be held at the Bolgatty Event Centre here from February 13-15. Power Minister M M Mani will inaugurate the expo on February 13.

Jose Kallookaran C, KREEPA secretary and expo coordinator, said, “We have been successful in bringing over major personalities engaged in promoting renewable energy products under one roof to channelise our efforts for the promotion of green energy, energy efficiency and environmental protection.” The three-day exhibition featuring around 70 stalls will showcase evolving renewable energy technologies and current trends in the sector. Besides technology gadgets, the expo to be held from 10 am-8pm, will have technical workshops, seminars and panel discussions, product launches and demonstrations.

Solar photovoltaic and components, solar thermal technology, batteries and advanced storage technologies and products, solar drier, biogas, small wind energy systems, energy efficiency and waste management products will be showcased at the expo.

Solar boat, solar autorickshaw, solar power plant, new technologies in solar panels, solar inverter, solar grid tie inverter, lithium-ion batteries and solar batteries will be showcased. Visitors to the expo will be given a free ride on board the solar boat.

A live solar kitchen and live demo of renewable energy equipment will be arranged at the expo. Seminars on various topics, including ‘Batteries or Storage Technologies - Challenges and Opportunities’, ‘RE Integration with Energy Storage’, Electric Vehicles and Charging Stations, ‘Startups in Renewable Technology Sector’ and ‘RE Entrepreneurships – Opportunities and Challenges’ will be held.