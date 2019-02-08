MVD drive bears fruit: Private buses install passenger doors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department’s (MVD) drive against private buses that fail to comply with the HC order to ensure passenger doors while plying in city limit, seems to have received positive feedback as almost all the buses plying in the city limit have finally started using the doors.

In a survey conducted by the Express team in the major junctions in the city on Thursday, it was found 90 per cent of the private buses plying in the city routes has started using the passengers’ doors. As per the survey conducted among 19 buses which passed through Kaloor Junction on Thursday morning, only three buses were found flouting the rule. The other 16 vehicles completely followed the MVD’s directive to use the passenger door.

However, it is found the buses fitted with pneumatic doors are at the forefront in violating the rule. As per the survey, the three buses which violated the door rules are fitted with pneumatic doors. “With the MVD starting a drive against the doors, the earlier trend of tying up the door with the bus body has stopped. However, the buses fitted with automated doors are violating the rule,” said a police officer deputed at Kaloor Junction.

The positive change was witnessed on the road after the MVD initiated a WhatsApp drive to nab the bus crew. Though the department issued a show-cause notice in the initial stage, later they started suspending the driving licence and conductor licence forcing the bus crew to install the doors.

“We have been witnessing a positive change from the bus crew. Many of them started using doors while plying the bus. However, there are a few who are still not complying with the rule. Even on Thursday, we have suspended the fitness certificate of the bus and licence of the crew,” said RTO Joy P Jose.