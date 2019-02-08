Home Cities Kochi

MVD drive bears fruit: Private buses install passenger doors

However, it is found the buses fitted with pneumatic doors are at the forefront in violating the rule.

Published: 08th February 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Private buses in the city in Kochi  Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Motor Vehicles Department’s (MVD) drive against private buses that fail to comply with the HC order to ensure passenger doors while plying in city limit, seems to have received positive feedback as almost all the buses plying in the city limit have finally started using the doors.

In a survey conducted by the Express team in the major junctions in the city on Thursday, it was found 90 per cent of the private buses plying in the city routes has started using the passengers’ doors. As per the survey conducted among 19 buses which passed through Kaloor Junction on Thursday morning, only three buses were found flouting the rule. The other 16 vehicles completely followed the MVD’s directive to use the passenger door.

However, it is found the buses fitted with pneumatic doors are at the forefront in violating the rule. As per the survey, the three buses which violated the door rules are fitted with pneumatic doors. “With the MVD starting a drive against the doors, the earlier trend of tying up the door with the bus body has stopped. However, the buses fitted with automated doors are violating the rule,” said a police officer deputed at Kaloor Junction.

The positive change was witnessed on the road after the MVD initiated a WhatsApp drive to nab the bus crew. Though the department issued a show-cause notice in the initial stage, later they started suspending the driving licence and conductor licence forcing the bus crew to install the doors. 

“We have been witnessing a positive change from the bus crew. Many of them started using doors while plying the bus. However, there are a few who are still not complying with the rule. Even on Thursday, we have suspended the fitness certificate of the bus and licence of the crew,” said RTO Joy P Jose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MVD drive Private buses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp