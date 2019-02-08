‘Soon, AI will make its presence felt in courts’

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Artificial intelligence (AI) is making its presence felt in nearly all sectors. It will be surprising to know that robots are making their presence felt in the legal systems of many countries. Pamela S Katz, a professor of legal studies and political science at Sage Colleges in New York, talks about employing robots as legal experts in courts. She is here on a lecture tour.

According to Pamela, who teaches law-related classes, including courses in civil rights and liberties, law and legal process and women and law, employing robots as legal experts help in meting out impartial justice. “The judge gets a rational take on the evidence being presented by the prosecution and the defence,” she said.

“Artificial intelligence comes handy while hearing cases on drug abuse, medical or technical issues. Even in murder cases. It is not necessary that the judges or the jury are always well-acquainted with the deeper technicalities involved. In those scenarios, the robots can aid the judge by giving him or her a deeper perspective of the facts being presented,” she said. The robots will give a true evaluation of the evidence, she added.

“Machines and artificially intelligent software have been used by scientists and mathematician to perform calculations and data analysis for some time now. Many of the calculations performed go beyond what is capable for a human being to achieve. In some respect then the AI forms an expert in that domain; and if robots can be testimonial source of knowledge then it is possible they could be presented as expert testifiers in a court of law as well,” she said.

Pamela, who helps coordinate political science, environmental studies, pre-law, and public policy, advocacy and civic engagement (PACE) programmes at Russell Sage College in addition to serving as a pre-law advisor there, said, “However, as to robots being allowed in courts as experts, it will take a lot of time. We have courses in the legal studies regarding this, but there has been no move to put it in practice.”

“China has taken the giant step. Legal robots have been deployed on thousands of cases in China to help decide the sentencing. We have heard that they also can generate arrest warrants and ‘approve indictments’,” said Pamela, who finds the Indian legal system democratic.

“The recent judgments by the Supreme Court of India shows that the country’s legal system is travelling a progressive path. The judgments on adultery, gays and also the rights of women are very impressive. This is not what is happening right now in the US. We are going backwards and are becoming a very conservative society not only in the government level but also in the judiciary,” she said. According to her, the direction taken by the judiciary shows how progressive the country is becoming.

She said the foundation stone of legal system both in India and the US are the same. “Both are based on the British system. So you can imagine how similar it will besides, both the countries are democratic,” she added. She even found the course preference of the students in both the countries the same. “Like here, students in the US are more into corporate and civil law. Kids prefer corporate law more since it comes with an attractive salary package. Only the adventurous and patient people go in for the litigations,” she said.