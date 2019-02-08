Home Cities Kochi

Stage set for 'The Cabinet of Dr Caligari’

Well-known actor and producer Prakash Bare dons the title role of Dr Caligari in this production. 

A scene from the play The Cabinet of Dr Caligari

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the path-breaking 'Khasakinte Ithihasam' which created waves in the Indian theatre scene, Deepan Sivaraman brings to the city his next, 'The Cabinet of Dr Caligari'. The play will be held at Maharajas College Centenary Auditorium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.  A total of six shows will be staged. The play is an independent rendition of the 1920 German classic movie of the same name directed by Robert Wiene.

Considered to be in a milestone in German cinema, 'The Cabinet of Dr Caligari' illustrates in cold and indescribable artistry how fascism and dictatorship dehumanises people and reduces them to mere puppets who are compelled to execute vile acts like murder. The play highlights the deplorable combination of helplessness and fear instilled in the common man by authority that runs amok and by the enslavement of ordinary folk. 

"Veering from the traditional proscenium form of theatre, this play is staged in a warehouse set up with the audience installed in gallery seating. In addition to the actors and their dialogues, the music, videos, set design, and light design also play a huge part in enhancing the interactive experience for the audience," Deepan Sivaraman. 

Well-known actor and producer Prakash Bare dons the title role of Dr Caligari in this production. 
The stellar cast of theatre actors from Delhi and Banglore are directed by Deepan with Purav Goswami in charge of dramaturgy. Deepan and Purav also enact important roles in the play.

Blue Ocean Theatre and NECAB from Bengaluru, together with the Performance Arts Collective based in Delhi have brought 'The Cabinet of Dr Caligari' to several cities such as Banglore, Delhi, and Jaipur in India. The play is presented with the support of Rotary Club of Kochi United here in Ernakulam.

