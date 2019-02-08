Their wait for a safe and clean home continues

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As Kochi moves fast on a development path and life standard of its people undergo a rapid change, there exists a section of the society who can only dream of a better life, like the inhabitants of P&T Colony. The struggles faced by the residents here have always been a topic of discourse. After taking the issue many times to the authorities, a project was envisaged to permanently rehabilitate them to a GCDA-owned land at Mundamveli.

Providing relief to the people, the project was included under the state government's Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (Life) Mission. It received a major boost when Chief Minister Oommen Chandy laid the foundation stone for the project last June. However, seven months since the ceremony, nothing has happened as the hope of the inmates wither away.

An inmate of P&T Colony at Gandhi Nagar

collecting water for a public tap

The proposed four-storey housing project, proposed to accommodate more than 275 individuals from 87 families of the Colony, will set aside 400 sq ft to each household. The 88-flat apartment complex has an allotted fund of 9.24 cr. The plan was to hand over the keys on November 1.

The delay

With the latest soil test stipulating more depth for piling activities - from 15m to 50m - for a strong foundation, the GCDA is planning to opt for prefab method to cut short the expenses. "We are awaiting administrative sanction to start the work. The discussion with the FACT Engineering and Design Organization (FEDO) is going on with regard to the use of prefab technology in construction. With the reduced building weight, there is no need for piling of 15 m.

If everything goes as planned, we'll able to start the work by this month-end," said V Saleem, GCDA chairman. Amidst the reports of hike in construction cost, Saleen denied rumours of fund shortage. "Besides the state government allocation, each unit will get Rs 1.5 lakh under the Union government's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)," he added.

With confusion over the method of construction, the residents are now a worried lot. "We have been living in the Puramboke land for a long time. Each one of us has endured a lot this lifetime. The entire colony was hoping for a change, with the project. Due to floods, the authorities have told us to wait for a few more months," said a resident of the colony.

On the other hand, the elected representatives are blaming procedural hassles and unexpected flood for the delay. "A Government Order has already been issued. As GCDA is the implementing agency of the project, they are answerable for the delay," said Poornima Narayanan, councillor.

Echoing a similar sentiment, K J Maxi MLA said: "Floods have delayed the file movement. We have been following the project for a while and are hopeful of starting the work as soon as possible."

New home

As per the current design, each flat will have two bedrooms, a drawing room, a kitchen and a toilet. The plan was to source excess requirement from other means like the corporate social responsibility funds. With the change to prefab technology, officials are suggesting at a slight change in structure.