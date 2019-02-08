Home Cities Kochi

When it comes to gender equality, we have a long way to go: Governor P Sathasivam

Sathasivam said the progress of women had been a central point in Kerala’s efforts to attain progress in the early part of the last century.

Published: 08th February 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Governor P Sathasivam greets Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi on the occassion of the centenary celebrations of Ernakulam Women’s Association on Thursday. EWA president Sreekumari Menon and K V Thomas MP are also seen | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  “When it comes to gender equality, we have a long way to go and any effort to bring gender equality has to start from the family and spread to the world through our children,” said Governor P Sathasivam on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Ernakulam Women’s Association (EWA) at the Fine Arts Hall on Thursday. While addressing the gathering, he also pointed  to the need for creating legal awareness among women in the society. 

Sathasivam said the progress of women had been a central point in Kerala’s efforts to attain progress in the early part of the last century. The old adage when we educate a woman, we educate a whole family, worked well in Kerala due to the efforts of women’s organisations like Ernakulam Women’s Association. These efforts ensured our women’s progress from the kitchen to the centre-stage of life.

Meanwhile, social activist Daya Bhai said all must unite to give power to the deprived and voiceless in the society. “In today’s corporate world there are many voiceless in the society, who do not even have the strength to voice their opinion. Our fight must be to give voice to such voiceless,” said Daya Bhai.

While addressing the gathering, the efforts of Daya Bhai in fighting for the victims of Endosulfan were applauded by the Governor. During the occasion, Sreekumari Menon, president, EWA, welcomed the gathering. K V Thomas MP, Hibi Eden MLA, Mayor Soumini Jain, Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi of Travancore royal family and Rohini Prasad, secretary, EWA, spoke.

