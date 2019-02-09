Home Cities Kochi

A science expo to remember 

Jaipur natives Ananya Vyaas and Aneeka Jain look like any other millennial.

Published: 09th February 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Ananya and Aneeka at the exhibition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jaipur natives Ananya Vyaas and Aneeka Jain look like any other millennial. However, these 13-year-olds are out and about to change the world around them, one car at a time. With the help of their teachers back in Rajasthan, they have created their own version of a Joe Cell using Hydrogen as fuel. “Hydrogen is the least polluting element and has zero emission.

It also produces more energy. Pollution is one of the most crucial problems our country faces. We are trying to tackle this issue using hydrogen as a fuel in vehicles, since petrol and diesel cause emissions,” says Ananya, a Class VIII student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Vidyashram in Jaipur. Ananya and Aneeka’s working model of the Joe Cell was one of the many models displayed at the national science exhibition organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Kochi Kendra at Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Eroor.

This is the first time such an event is being organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. 

The exhibition, which saw the participation of 21 Bhavans schools from across the country, focuses on getting children interested in the application aspect of science. “Earlier, teachers were expected to be walking encyclopaedias. Nowadays, children have information at all times; They know something about everything. So the exhibition focuses on tapping this potential,” says Nirmala Venkiteswaran, principal of Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Eroor. 

For this, the expo was themed ‘Science Meets Imagination’. “The participants at the exhibition were students of Class VI, VII and VIII. Our research showed that not much was done for students in middle school,” says Nirmala. 

The still and working models were submitted in various categories such as alternative energy, environmental issues and climate change, mathematical modelling, and transport and communication. 
A panel of judges evaluated the entries, for which the results will be announced on February 9.
Prizes will be distributed to winners during the valedictory function on the same day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ananya Vyaas Aneeka Jain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp