A science expo to remember 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jaipur natives Ananya Vyaas and Aneeka Jain look like any other millennial. However, these 13-year-olds are out and about to change the world around them, one car at a time. With the help of their teachers back in Rajasthan, they have created their own version of a Joe Cell using Hydrogen as fuel. “Hydrogen is the least polluting element and has zero emission.

It also produces more energy. Pollution is one of the most crucial problems our country faces. We are trying to tackle this issue using hydrogen as a fuel in vehicles, since petrol and diesel cause emissions,” says Ananya, a Class VIII student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Vidyashram in Jaipur. Ananya and Aneeka’s working model of the Joe Cell was one of the many models displayed at the national science exhibition organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Kochi Kendra at Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Eroor.

This is the first time such an event is being organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

The exhibition, which saw the participation of 21 Bhavans schools from across the country, focuses on getting children interested in the application aspect of science. “Earlier, teachers were expected to be walking encyclopaedias. Nowadays, children have information at all times; They know something about everything. So the exhibition focuses on tapping this potential,” says Nirmala Venkiteswaran, principal of Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Eroor.

For this, the expo was themed ‘Science Meets Imagination’. “The participants at the exhibition were students of Class VI, VII and VIII. Our research showed that not much was done for students in middle school,” says Nirmala.

The still and working models were submitted in various categories such as alternative energy, environmental issues and climate change, mathematical modelling, and transport and communication.

A panel of judges evaluated the entries, for which the results will be announced on February 9.

Prizes will be distributed to winners during the valedictory function on the same day.