Attention, market ahead!

With over 120 women entrepreneurs setting up stalls, this is the third chapter of the expo.

Published: 09th February 2019 06:53 AM

By Oshin Grace Daniell
Express News Service

KOCHI:  An accretion of conversations that started off with giggles, gossip and beauty hacks ended in a blueprint of a platform, exclusively for women, pushing them out of their comfort zone and helping them see beyond the four walls of their house. Say hello to co-sisters Aysha Tania and Sahala Salim, whose casual conversations led to the conception of the radically distinctive event ‘Kochi Mercato’. 

With over 120 women entrepreneurs setting up stalls, this is the third chapter of the expo. “It was Aysha who came up with the idea of a sale and I owned it up. Both of us were bound by responsibilities pertaining to our families. Aysha has an online boutique ‘Aysha Couture’ and I have an online venture of baked goods ‘Sugar Beans’. I think both of us got comfortable in our own ventures at some point that we did not think beyond our Instagram page.

Aysha Tania and Sahala Salim

But I think we woke up just in time and decided to look beyond our cellphone and laptop screens. We got so excited about the whole idea that all we could think of throughout the day was ways to materialise it,” Sahala said.Standing against the society’s idiosyncrasies on how only men excel at business, the duo came up with the tagline #pinkisthenewblue. “The society profusely shouts into our ears that gender equality is a delusion and even now there exists a general notion that only men can do well in business. There are so many talented women here but most of them are reluctant to come out of their houses and show the world what they are capable of doing.

We wanted to change that and started off a sale with just a couple of women who created unique products which got sold out instantly,” said the techie-turned-baker. According to her, women across Kerala and from the UAE will take part in the event this time and 90 per cent of the participants are home-based entrepreneurs or ‘instapreneurs’.

“The expo should be a happy place for women entrepreneurs, not just to endorse their products but also be a part of a close-knit group where they can share and learn from experiences. ‘Mercato’ is Italian for market. In the olden times, the market was a place where you can find almost anything. We wanted to replicate that idea and create a similar space to stimulate women to do more than what is expected of them; hence, the name,” she said.

Everything from homemade pickles, home décor to designer clothing will be available at the expo, scheduled to be held at The Gateway Hotel, Marine Drive, on Saturday. There will be stalls selling Arab delicacies and authentic Italian desserts. One can also find Valentine’s Day special hampers. 
“We are expecting a big crowd this time as we did a lot of promotion for the third chapter. Many celebrities including Shaan Rahman, Gayathri R Suresh, Kunchacko Boban, Bhavana among the others have been instrumental in promoting the expo,” said Sahala. 

