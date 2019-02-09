Josy Cherian to probe salon firing incident

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The sensational case related to gunshots fired near a salon owned by actress Leena Maria Paul in Kochi will be investigated by the Crime Branch. Crime Branch(CB) DSP Josy Cherian officially took over the charge as investigation officer recently.

According to a police officer, Cherian took over the charge as investigation officer on Thursday. Earlier, the case was probed by Assistant Commissioner P P Shams who was recently transferred to another location. Cherian will be maintaining the same investigation team probing the case for the past one month. Recently, the investigation team arraigned gangster Ravi Pujari as an accused. However, two persons who fired the gunshots are yet to be identified.