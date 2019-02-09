Home Cities Kochi

City's new fashion queen

Despite harbouring modelling and pageantry dreams from a young age, she chose to wear stilettoes only after she turned 19.

Published: 09th February 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Nikita Thomas (centre) after being crowned Miss South India at the event held at Coimbatore

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Nikita Thomas has lived all her life in Kochi. Born and bred in one of the city's finest residential locations, Panampilly Nagar, she studied at Choice School, and is currently majoring in Bachelors of Business Administration in Rajagiri School of Management and Applied Science. Nikita is Kochi's own darling. And now, that of South India too. Having crowned Pegasus Miss South India 2019 at its 17th edition, Nikita has added another gem to her crown and that of Kochi's.

Despite harbouring modelling and pageantry dreams from a young age, she chose to wear stilettoes only after she turned 19. "I had watched the Miss Kerala pageant live when I was in Class 6. Ever since, I've wanted to live that life," says the subtle and carefully-spoken girl. She didn't wait for fate, rather took the reins herself and sent pictures to the pageant. Nevertheless, destiny had other plans. Nikita didn't win Miss Kerala 2018. 

The pageant instead, prepared her to handle failures. "I wasn't extremely disappointed as I knew it was my fault. I didn't perform well in the last round," she says. Owning up to her mistakes and realising her imperfections will always be Nikita's best trait. It is probably this quality that made her want to power herself with ample grace, extra confidence and enter Miss South India 2019. She took the title and a subtitle Miss Perfect 10.

"My mother is Miss Perfect 10 for me, though. I've seen her growth, her failures, how she conducts herself and the way she brought up my sister and myself," quips Nikita. Anitha Thomas, a businesswoman in seafood trading, is a familiar face. She played the role of St Teresa's College principal in the movie Poomaram. 'Tis all in the genes.

With power comes responsibility. Nikita is well-aware of what the title brings. "When you become a public figure, you automatically become an influential figure. And you stay that way by deciding how well you use it to reach out to people," she says. She hasn't kicked off her stilettoes yet. "I have a vision. Next is Miss Queen India, then Miss India, Miss World...I want to represent my nation," she says, exuding determination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nikita Thomas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp