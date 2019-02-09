City's new fashion queen

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nikita Thomas has lived all her life in Kochi. Born and bred in one of the city's finest residential locations, Panampilly Nagar, she studied at Choice School, and is currently majoring in Bachelors of Business Administration in Rajagiri School of Management and Applied Science. Nikita is Kochi's own darling. And now, that of South India too. Having crowned Pegasus Miss South India 2019 at its 17th edition, Nikita has added another gem to her crown and that of Kochi's.

Despite harbouring modelling and pageantry dreams from a young age, she chose to wear stilettoes only after she turned 19. "I had watched the Miss Kerala pageant live when I was in Class 6. Ever since, I've wanted to live that life," says the subtle and carefully-spoken girl. She didn't wait for fate, rather took the reins herself and sent pictures to the pageant. Nevertheless, destiny had other plans. Nikita didn't win Miss Kerala 2018.

The pageant instead, prepared her to handle failures. "I wasn't extremely disappointed as I knew it was my fault. I didn't perform well in the last round," she says. Owning up to her mistakes and realising her imperfections will always be Nikita's best trait. It is probably this quality that made her want to power herself with ample grace, extra confidence and enter Miss South India 2019. She took the title and a subtitle Miss Perfect 10.

"My mother is Miss Perfect 10 for me, though. I've seen her growth, her failures, how she conducts herself and the way she brought up my sister and myself," quips Nikita. Anitha Thomas, a businesswoman in seafood trading, is a familiar face. She played the role of St Teresa's College principal in the movie Poomaram. 'Tis all in the genes.

With power comes responsibility. Nikita is well-aware of what the title brings. "When you become a public figure, you automatically become an influential figure. And you stay that way by deciding how well you use it to reach out to people," she says. She hasn't kicked off her stilettoes yet. "I have a vision. Next is Miss Queen India, then Miss India, Miss World...I want to represent my nation," she says, exuding determination.