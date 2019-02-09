‘Clashes at Cusat due to external interference’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent clashes in the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) were incited by external forces aimed at destroying the university and it would be dealt with strongly, said Cusat Vice-Chancellor R Sasidharan. In a press note, it stated Cusat is a science and technology university giving importance to research and higher education and enjoying national and international acclaim.

The acceptance of the students of this university worldwide and the expanding network of Cusat collaborations with major universities and institutes globally are examples of this. “It has to be understood the clashes and disturbances occurred at a time when the university has issued a notification for admission to its courses and it is clearly the result of actions by external forces to bring down the reputation of the university, said Sasidharan.

“The almost regular appearance of such disturbances on the campus prior to the admission time underlines the fact that it is the result of an intentional effort of malicious external forces to dissuade students from seeking admission in Cusat. Cusat enjoys the support of the government and students, said the Vice-Chancellor.