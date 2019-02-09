Home Cities Kochi

‘Clashes at Cusat due to external interference’

The acceptance of the students of this university worldwide and the expanding network of Cusat collaborations with major universities and institutes globally are examples of this.

Published: 09th February 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Cusat image used for representation.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent clashes in the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) were incited by external forces aimed at destroying the university and it would be dealt with strongly, said Cusat Vice-Chancellor R Sasidharan.  In a press note, it stated Cusat is a science and technology university giving importance to research and higher education and enjoying national and international acclaim.

The acceptance of the students of this university worldwide and the expanding network of Cusat collaborations with major universities and institutes globally are examples of this.  “It has to be understood the clashes and disturbances occurred at a time when the university has issued a notification for admission to its courses and it is clearly the result of actions by external forces to bring down the reputation of the university, said Sasidharan.

“The almost regular appearance of such disturbances on the campus prior to the admission time underlines the fact that it is the result of an intentional effort of malicious external forces to dissuade students from seeking admission in Cusat.  Cusat enjoys the support of the government and students, said the Vice-Chancellor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cusat R Sasidharan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp