KMRL sets up breastfeeding pod at Aluva Metro station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To help lactating mothers, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has set up breastfeeding pods at Metro stations. The first such pod was opened on Friday at Aluva Metro station. In the small 4x4 ft pod, a mother can comfortably feed her child while waiting for the train. There will be a comfortable bench, in-use locks for privacy, light, fan, charging point for cell phones, hand sanitiser holder and other basic facilities.

“At present, the breastfeeding pod is installed at Aluva Metro station. In the coming days, we will install it at Edappally, Lissie Junction and MG Road Metro stations. The attempt is to give mothers a private breastfeeding space in our Metro stations. We may extend the plan to more stations in future,” said KMRL managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish after inaugurating the facility. I Love 9 Months, a maternity wellness start-up in association with CIMAR Hospitals, Kerala, has installed the first pod.

Gokul Gopinath, CEO, CIMAR Hospitals, Suma Ajith and Ganga Raj, co-founders – I Love 9 Months, also attended the event. CIMAR Hospitals is sponsoring all the four pods at Metro stations. The contract between KMRL and CIMAR is for three years and it will pay an annual rental fee to KMRL.