Stones to counterbalance your problems

 In India, there is a tradition in which gems are used to counterbalance problems with both the natal chart and transiting planets.

By Shaikka Kunjumon
KOCHI:  In India, there is a tradition in which gems are used to counterbalance problems with both the natal chart and transiting planets. Large, flawless stones, usually set in specific metals are prescribed for this. Each planet has a primary gemstone.  Ruby is the sun’s primary gemstone. Believed to sustain one’s vitality and will, it enhances traits of leadership, independence and purity. Weakness or afflictions are sometimes demonstrated by a sense of helplessness.

Ruby is generally good for Leo, Aries and Sagittarius ascendants. Moon’s gemstone pearl increases emotional stability, mental strength, friendliness and contentment. Weakness or afflictions are shown by anxiety, mental and emotional swings, worry, isolation or the inability to cope with relationships and people. Pearls are helpful for Cancer, Pisces and Scorpio ascendants. 

Mars’ Red Coral helps stimulate courage, energy, insight and ability to win over opponents. Weakness is shown by a lack of motivation, laziness, fear, passiveness or inability to control their passions and/or temper. Red coral is especially good for Aries, Scorpio, Cancer and Leo ascendants. Emerald, Mercury’s gemstone, gives mental alertness, memory, communication skills, discriminative intellect and mental control. Mercury is specifically the planet of intellect and communication. 

Venus’ gem - Diamond helps increase attractiveness, artistic quality, grace, and charm. It may be difficult to express love or other emotions in a positive way. It is good for Taurus, Libra, Capricorn and Aquarius ascendants. Saturn’s Blue Sapphire helps bring balanced detachment, calm, practicality, and endurance. It is favourable for Capricorn, Aquarius, Taurus and Libra ascendants. 

Hessonite Garnet is the gem for the shadowy planet Rahu. It helps to balance the influences of media.  Chrysoberyl Cat’s Eye is the gem of Ketu. It causes tendencies that appear to be like a weak ascendant. Indian Gemology is the synergy of two sciences - astrology and gemology. The basic theory of Astra-Gemology is the nine planets are linked to the nine gems and that the stone of the planet governing fortune can generate fortune.Shaikka Kunjumon is a gemologist. The views expressed by the author are her own.

