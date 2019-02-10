Excessive gaming causes habitual disorder

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kottayam-based psychologist Dileep Varkey is a motivational speaker and regularly leads counselling sessions for school and college students. In a tete a tete with Express, he speaks about the dangers lurking behind online games.

Q: What does excessive gaming do to a young person?

All human beings have a biological clock which lets them sleep, wakes them and gives alerts to do other activities. Excessive gaming interferes with the smooth functioning of this clock.

When a person plays online games late at night straining their eyes in the process, the clock won’t be able to wake you up. An excessive gamer loses his ability to experience deep sleep, which leads to being emotionally drained and physically tired all the time.

Due to a person’s overexposure to violent and aggressive games, he begins craving for speed. That’s what he experiences in the game. And that’s what he expects in real life. When things don’t happen at the pace he expects, tempers are lost and tantrums are thrown.

Q: How does it affect a person in the long run?

In games with last-man-standing gameplay, they have to destroy the ‘enemy’ in front. That’s how players solve the problem.

Excessive gaming causes a habitual disorder. For instance, to get something done, gaming addicts won’t even think twice before killing or destroying a relationship. That is why many gaming addicts have issues with their parents. In the end, the person loses his problem-solving skills. They get transformed into strange beings with habitual disorders and no social skills. These games are creating a generation that has no patience, zero commitment and who gives up easily in real life.

Q: In China and Japan, gaming addiction became so big a problem that boot camps and detox centres were established for youngsters as part of rehabilitation. Is the situation in India getting as bad?

We are getting there. The biggest asset of our country is our young human resources. We have the most number of youths in the country. If a gaming tendency persists, we would not be able to tap into our potential.

Q: What will happen if the situation continues?

We now have a ‘hunched’ generation. Young men and women alike are seen hunched over their smartphones. They don’t talk face-to-face. Human beings are losing their human side because of the lack of interaction.

We live in an agriculture-centric country. With more kids getting addicted to such online games and activities, who will continue cultivating? Who will provide them with food? Our social system has changed entirely. On top of it, with information so ready at hand, we have no use for the brain.

Q: We live in an internet era. It is quite difficult to restrict ourselves from the network. So can we change the situation for the better?

In our country, the voting age is 18. The age to get married is 18 and 21 for women and men respectively. The legal age to drink is 18. The age to get a driving licence is 18. This restriction is put in place because that is the time a person attains a level of maturity. One achieves the ability to discern what is right and wrong, to tell when to stop or control. So such restrictions should be put in place while using the internet or buying such gadgets until an emotional maturity is attained.

Also, schools, colleges, teachers and parents should encourage children and youngsters to read more.

Earlier, when you win at something, your friends surround you to congratulate you. And when you lose, you take it in the spirit and try harder to win next time. We now live in a world where happiness and efforts to achieve it are getting digitalised. In the virtual world, you need to win certain points or kill people to feel validated. When you lose a game, a gamer throws his console or tab away on the spur of the moment

— Dileep Varkey, psychologist