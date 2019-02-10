Home appliance godown gutted in Palarivattom

Home Cities Kochi

A fire broke out at a home appliance godown on South Janatha Road, Palarivattom on Saturday evening, causing damage of lakhs of rupees.

Published: 10th February 2019

Fire and Rescue Service personnel dousing the fire which broke out at a home appliance godown at South Janatha Road, Palarivattom, on Saturday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A fire broke out at a home appliance godown on South Janatha Road, Palarivattom on Saturday evening, causing damage of lakhs of rupees. However, there are no casualties.  According to the officers, the fire broke out at the office-cum-godown of Promax Home Style Trade Pvt. Ltd by 4.30 pm. The timely intervention of Fire and Rescue Service personnel and their efforts helped engulfing the fire to nearby building.

“The office was functioning when the fire was spotted. However, only a few staff were present due to second Saturday. The fire broke out at the godown near the main building. It may be due to short circuit, however the real reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained”, said A Unnikrishnan, station officer, Gandhi Nagar, Fire Station.

Five units, two from Gandhi Nagar, one each from Thrikkakara, Thripunithura and Club Road units, of Fire and Rescue Service were pressed into service. A fire and rescue personnel sustained injuries during the fire fighting.    

