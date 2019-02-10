Phase I post-flood revival of khadi, handloom industries completed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “After six-months-long effort, the first phase of post-flood revival of handloom and khadi industries in the district has been completed,” Local Self Government Minister A C Moideen announced at the during a function held in Paravoor on Saturday. The flood had hit 10 handloom societies and four organisations in the khadi sector in the district. A total of 245 looms were damaged across seven societies and 202 charkhas and 110 looms were affected in the khadi sector. As per the official surveys and reports, the immediate flood damage loss amounted to Rs 2.84 crore in the handloom sector and `3.6 crore in the khadi sector.

Help poured in from all quarters and the authorities could revive the functions of handloom and khadi societies soon. All the 245 looms were repaired and revived in less than 100 days. By December 17, all the societies in the district became operational. The first financial support to revive the looms came from former Chief Justice of Kerala Usha K K, and her husband former Justice K Sukumaran. Corporates, social organisations, clubs, institutions, and individuals from all walks of life contributed to the speedy recovery of the handloom sector.

In the khadi sector, Gandhi Smarak Grama Seva Kendram (GSGSK) had lost 161 charkhas and 54 looms, Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Federation(KKVIF) unit had 28 charkas and a showroom damaged, the khadi board centre lost 42 looms. A government-backed industry in Aranmulla lost 10 looms and 10 charkas during the flood.

Cochin Shipyard Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited had come forward to revive the Khadi institutions GSGSK and KKVIF and through their support, the Khadi units too are operational now.

SaveTheLoom.org, a social organisation came forward to aid and provide a road map for revival. It also helped by providing technical know-how to develop a common facility centre and finishing unit in Chendamangalam that will benefit all handloom societies.In a major boost to the sector, the state government also announced aid to build the Yarn Processing and Common facility centre in Chendamangalam in the 2019-20 budget.

SaveTheLoom.org, a social organisation came forward to aid and provide a road map for revival. It helped by providing technical know-how to develop a common facility centre and finishing unit in Chendamangalam