Southern Naval Command hands over house key to flood victim

KOCHI: The Southern Naval Command on Saturday handed over the keys of a house constructed for the family who lost their home in the August deluge. Indian Navy Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, handed over the key to flood victim Babu V K Vevukattu at Muttinakam. The original dwelling was severely damaged during the floods, and had to be demolished and reconstructed, at a cost of Rs 9.35 lakhs.

The Southern Naval Command is planning to provide a total of four houses to the flood victims. The project was being steered by INS Venduruthy and has been completed within four months. During the handing over ceremony, the Commanding-in-Chief was accompanied by Sapana Chawla, President Navy Wives Welfare Association (Southern Region), and other senior officers.

Sapana Chawla gifted a gas stove to the lady of the house. The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba, had visited the damaged house in August 2018 and had assured construction of a new house, for which he had sanctioned special funds to the Southern Naval Command.