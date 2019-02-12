Home Cities Kochi

A dream in the making

Kaanjana Sreeram’s stars aligned towards music ever since her birth.

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kaanjana Sreeram’s stars aligned towards music ever since her birth. Being the granddaughter of classical singer Cherthala Gopalan Nair and playback singer Lalitha Thampi, she was introduced to music at the age of five. Recently, Kanjana’s cover version of the song ‘Kannamma’ from the Tamil movie ‘Rekke’ went viral on YouTube minutes after uploading.

“I have always wanted to make a cover version of ‘Kannamma’ as it is relaxing, melodious and euphonious. From the courage and confidence I secured after singing in three films which are ‘Guppy’, ‘Chithra Kuzhal’ and ‘Kaviyude Osyath’, I gave the cover version a try,” said Kanjana. 

When she turned 10, she sang her debut film song in the movie ‘Chithrakuzhal’, a child-centric film directed by Majeed Gulistan. Kaanjana says that it was her father G Sreeram, playback singer, who is her mentor in the field of music. “It was the first time I heard my voice on the big screen. My father has stood beside me throughout the journey; Being a singer he always corrects and guides me. We sang a duet song written by Kavalam Narayana Panicker in the film ‘Kaviyude Osyath’ directed by Vineeth Anil in the year 2017,” said Kaanjana. 

While cover versions of old songs have become a trend in the field of music these days, Kaanjana made sure that her version did not lose the feel of the original song. “The theme of the song was set by my friends Sangeeth Das, Abhijith S K and Abhishek V S. Nowadays covers with good visuals receive the best attention and feedback, so we chose to keep it  minimally attractive.

 Nature was the core theme and we used elements from nature including the sky, water, wind and plants which perfectly blends with the mood of the song,” she said.Kaanjana completed her graduation in Music from Women’s College, Vazuthacaud and is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Music from University of Kerala, Kariavattom campus. 

