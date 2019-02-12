A proud home maker

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There was a time when artists were architects and architects were artists. But in the modern era, art and architecture parted their ways as separate entities. However, there are a few who still keep the attachment to the idea of being an artist even after choosing the career of an architect or vice versa in order to find their creative expression beyond the traditional realm of canvas or designing.

This is exactly what happened to Ajithkumar, owner of 'Plan A', Thrissur, who pursued the career of an amateur artist to become a successful architect drawing and designing buildings. He is one of the fresh voices among architects, who believe in designing sustainable modern 'homes' than concrete cocoons.

Ajith's designs are uniquely fresh and sustainable. They merge the modern and traditional while helping the builder keep expenses under check.

"Kerala is mostly a middle-class society. There is no point in drawing up lavish plans that eventually hurt the client," says Ajith. "At the same time, such limitations should not impact the aesthetics of the design. The style I have been following is incorporating nature into the structures of homes as bringing the outside indoors would bring a big change in the perception of people as well."

Generally, contemporary designs tend to ignore traditionally held ethos of architecture blindly and import alien models into our land, he says. "But my focus is on imbibing the best of modern and contemporary designs and blend those into our systems of construction," says Ajith.

His designs are not unmindful of the impact of rains on the buildings, unlike many modern designs. Also, Ajith's designs believe in the concept of a residence as a living space where people constantly interact and exchange emotions rather than a closeted entity where individuals shrink into small squares of concrete. "I design them keeping the people in mind, not the infrastructure. Living is a culture. It is an emotion. That philosophy must be addressed while designing any residence," says Ajith who wants to call himself a 'home maker' and not an architect.