Artists. Their skills: Carpentry and cobblery

You learn the first lessons in life from your family. It is this environment that strongly influences your later life.

Akshay Chari’s work ‘When the Mountain Falls’

KOCHI:  You learn the first lessons in life from your family. It is this environment that strongly influences your later life. For Akshay Chari and Mucharia Madhukar, family has played a strong role. The youngsters from Deccan use techniques from their family’s traditional occupation to express ideas that also serve as relevant links to modern times.Their works are exhibited at the Students’ Biennale in Mattanchery, where renowned artist K P Reji is the curator.

Akshay hails from a Goan family of carpenters and has his work focused on rampant ecological destruction of the tiny piece of land defined by beaches and boulders. At KVN Arcade, amid the fourth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the youngster has created a hilly terrain using hammered metal nails onto a carved wooden surface. The work ‘When the Mountain Falls’ talks about Goan landscape perishing owing to mining and deforestation. The artist essays how man’s greed has spawned hunters of iron and timber in the little state by the Arabian Sea. 

Akshay, who hails from a small Goan village called Canacona, was exposed to the skills of carpentry from an early age. As he grew, the artist broadened his themes but continued to be inspired by his household vocation. “You know carpentry is an art backed by meticulousness. You need patience and creativity,” he notes. Some of Akshay’s early work had been a take on how new-age carpentry has become highly technology-dependent. 

Proceeding with the profile, his work in Kochi has the act of hammering nails working a “metaphor of authorities covering their tracks” and “creating a hoax vision of things being in order”. The mountain of nails also represents the huge stockpile of iron ore that has lately become a common sight across Goa in contrast to its traditional looks steeped in greenery and cleanliness.

“My work is also a result of my fascination towards several traditional carpentry tools my ancestors used, but today remain idle in my house. Somewhere along the way, they were all abandoned,” says Akshay, an alumnus of the Goa College of Arts. 

The Students’ Biennale has another such work, which is inspired by the artist’s fascination for his hereditary work. Titled ‘Baba Saheb’, it was done by Mucharia of Telangana. The artist, who studied at Potti Sri Ramulu Telugu University in Hyderabad, belongs to the cobbler community of Madikas from a village in the nascent Dravidian state carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

He uses leather as his chief medium of artistic expression. “I explore more about portraiture with the help of natural pigments used on leather,” says the artist, whose work features a portrait of 20th-century social reformer B R Ambedkar, a beacon of life for the country’s marginalised masses.

