Clueless Kochi cops

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Three different crimes. Three different locations. Three different timelines. But, there is something common for all three; they are yet to be solved. While the police grope in the dark in these high profile cases, these crimes unravel the dark belly of the city. Kochi Express takes a look at the three sensational cases which highlights the sheer incapability of the investigating team.

Munambam human trafficking

Even after a month, there seems to be no headway into the alleged human tracking at Munambam. While the police say the probe is in the right direction, they are clueless about the Daya Matha II fishing boat and its occupants.

"The inquiry is proceeding in the right direction, but we cannot divulge the details at this point as it will affect the investigation," said an officer. It is learnt the probe is based on the statements given by the relatives of those who reportedly set sail from Munambam. A special team headed by Aluva SP M J Sojan is conducting the inquiry.

Illus  Express

The SIT had interrogated Anil Kumar, co-owner of the boat who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, Prabhu Dandapani and Ravi Sanoop, both Tamil Nadu natives, who are now in police custody, with regard to the case. Officers said Anil Kumar purchased the fishing boat while the other two brought people from New Delhi for the illegal migration. Sreekanthan, another owner of the boat and the key accused, remains at large. The accused were arrested under the Indian Passport Act, Foreigners Act, Emigration Act and Sections 120 (B), 109, 468 and 471 of the IPC.

The recovery of 13 bags found abandoned at the boatyard near Maliankara and six from the Cherai beachside had triggered suspicion of around 80 people, who came from New Delhi, being ferried to a foreign coast by a fishing boat from the Munambam coast.

Leena Maria's beauty Parlour firing case

The investigation team is still in search of concrete evidence to establish the involvement of Mumbai underworld don Ravi Poojari behind the incident. Though the police have lodged an FIR in the case, the gangster, who was arrested from Senegal recently, has not been arraigned as accused so far.

The investigators can name Poojari as an accused and file an FIR before the court only if there is concrete evidence. The internet phone calls reportedly made by the gangster to the actress and to the office of a vernacular television news channel are the only two incidents which throw light on the involvement of Poojari in the incident.

The examination of the veracity of the audio clippings is still underway. The officers hope to receive concrete clues in the ongoing inquiry.Meanwhile, the sleuths have officially communicated with the Central Intelligence Bureau seeking Poojari's interrogation. The proceedings by the central agencies for the extradition of Ravi Poojari are underway. In this circumstance, the Crime Branch team has requested the consider including the shooting incident onto the case file. Interrogation of Ravi Poojari will be possible only if the case is included in the records.

It was on December 15 that two bike-borne masked men opened fire to the Nail Artistry owned by the actor in Kadavantra and left the spot leaving a paper on which the name of Ravi Poojari was written on it. Even after about two months, the two miscreants who fired the gunshots are yet to be identified.

POCSO against 'high profile' grandfather

The police are playing hide-and-seek in a case wherein a petition is filed against an elderly man for sexually abusing his three-year-old granddaughter. The police haven't even recorded the statements of the victim. Interestingly, even the name of the accused is not mentioned in the FIR though his complete address and the place of occurrence of the crime is recorded. It is learnt that the accused is a high-profile individual holding a high post in the judicial service. Currently, the case is being probed by Infopark CI Radhamani P K.

Earlier, the special branch had submitted a report before the Chief Minister's office on the status of the inquiry. The CMO intervened in the case after hearing about the complaint. Following this, the case was handed over to Infopark CI from Ernakulam North Police station where the FIR was lodged. As per the statement of the paediatrician who examined the child after her parents took her for treatment, the FIR was lodged on January 16 after invoking sections 7 and 8 of POCSO Act. The FIR mention the age of the grandfather as 59.

The child was later examined by two other doctors, who also recorded that there are no signs of sexual abuse on the child. The parents and the child have left for Dubai since. Hence the police could not record their detailed statement.

Trafficking

The recovery of 13 bags found abandoned at the boatyard near Maliankara and six from the Cherai beachside had triggered suspicion of around 80 people, who came from New Delhi, being ferried to a foreign coast by a fishing boat from the Munambam coast.