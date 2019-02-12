Actor Dileep allowed to go abroad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Monday granted permission to actor Dileep, an accused in the actor assault case, to visit Dubai and Doha for nine days. Considering the plea filed by the actor seeking nod to visit the countries for the activities of ‘De Puttu’, a restaurant chain owned by him, the court ordered to release his passport to visit Dubai and Doha from February 13-21.

Earlier, he was allowed to visit Dubai and Singapore for promotion of a movie between April 25 and May 4 last year and for the inauguration of the Dubai branch of ‘De Puttu’, in November last.