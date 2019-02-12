Four points by sheraton opens in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Marriott International expands its presence in Kerala as Four Points by Sheraton, a luxury hotel, was officially opened at Infopark, Kakkanad, on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the hotel.It was the 12th hotel for Marriott under Four Points brand across India. Speaking to the media, Marriott’s multi-property vice president of Bengaluru and Kochi Ranju Alex said the new Four Points will be crucial for the hospitality sector in Kerala.

“For us, Kerala is an important market. We already have four hotels in Kochi. We are planning one more hotel in Kochi. While two or three hotels in other tourist destinations are under consideration,” she said.

The hotel is designed to organise big events and accommodate a number of guests on such occasions.

There are 218 guestrooms including 23 suites. Considering the importance of the location inside Infopark, 5,000 square feet space is dedicated for conferences and social gathering. The hotel also has a gym, spa and infinity pool. The property was developed by the Bangaluru based Brigade Group. “It is our first hospitality venture in Kochi. We have the famous World Trade Centre here. Currently, we have six hotels with 1,200 rooms across the country. In the next two years, we are looking to expand the number to 11 hotels and 450 additional rooms,” said M R Jaishankar, CMD, Brigade Group.

World Trade Centre and Resort

According to Jaishankar, discussions are on with Technopark to introduce a new World Trade Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. Similarly, an island resort at Vaikom is also in pipeline. “We have acquired 16 acres at Vaikom for the resort project. However, some paperwork is to be completed before we start with the project. As far as the World Trade Centre is concerned, the matter is under discussion with authorities in Technopark,” he said.

He said across India, the real estate sector is undergoing a lull period. “The real estate segment in NCR and Mumbai are having a tough time. Similar is the situation in Kerala which is closely linked with foreign remittance. However, the situation is better in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune,” he said.He said office space is in demand across the country now. “Across India, annually around 45 million square feet is constructed for office space. Of this 14 million sqft is coming at Bangaluru annually,” he said.