Industry bodies want Kerala government to introduce Hartal Regulation Bill

Published: 12th February 2019 01:43 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A meeting of investors, traders and industry bodies, convened by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Kerala Council, here on Monday urged the state government to introduce and clear a ‘Hartal Regulation Bill’ in the Assembly at the earliest.

The meeting observed that no investments will come to Kerala without putting an end to hartals. The gathering also decided to take out a massive awareness campaign against hartals, which is threatening to destroy the business environment and the investment opportunities in the state.

The campaign will include bringing together various organisations working towards the same cause to organise mass-awareness programs across the state. Political parties will be invited for deliberations and the need to abolish hartals will be put forward. The Council has decided to possibly dissociate with parties ahead with hartals in the future. 

The Council also decided to give support to the legal fight against hartals in various levels of the judiciary. The meeting also set up a 10-member committee for the future course of action on the issue. M G George Muthoot, chairman, FICCI State Council, Deepak L Avasani, co-chairperson FICCI, Biju Ramesh, president, Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, M A Yusuf, president, Kerala Merchant Chamber of Commerce and K K Pillai, president, Special Economic Zone-Kochi, were present.

